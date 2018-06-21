Just Down the Road: Some Mothers Do ’Ave ’Em

Hull New Theatre from Monday June 25 to Saturday June 30

Comedian Joe Pasquale dons the beret to bring sitcom character Frank Spencer to the stage in a new version of Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em.

Written by Ray Allen, Michael Crawford played the hapless husband in the 1970s hit show.

“We’re not doing it as

Michael’s version of Frank

Spencer; that would be an insult to Michael, ” saidJoe, who away from stand-up performances is a TV quiz host and winner of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

“I have put my personality

intoit, which is how to make it believable.

For two hours you genuinely will laugh,” he said. “We have a stunt

coordinator andI’m

doing it all–hanging

by my ankles, chick-

enchasing and all

sorts, ” said Joe.

The audience have revelled

in the nostalgia of SomeMothers and found it hilarious. “To hear people laugh for two hours – there is no better feeling in the world,” said Joe.

Joining Pasquale is Sarah

Earnshaw who is his long-suffering wife Betty.

Susie Blake is his disap-

roving mother-in-law Mrs

Fisher, Moray Treadwell is Mr Luscombe/Mr Worthington,

David Shaw-Parker is Father O’Hara and Chris Kiely is Desmond.

Tickets: 01482 300 306