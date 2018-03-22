Just Down The Road: Sunshine on Leith

West Yorkshire Playhouse, April 20 to May 19

Casting has been announced for the smash-hit musical Sunshine on Leith, a West Yorkshire Playhouse production opening in Leeds next month.

Featuring classic songs from Scottish favourites The Proclaimers – it is the story of servicemen Davy and Ally who return home from war overseas to be confronted with civilian life filled with relationships, blind dates and commitments. As the pair embark on intertwining journeys in love, they begin to question what home really means to them.

Songs include I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), Letter from America and oSunshine on Leith.

Leading the cast are Steven Miller and Paul-James Corrigan. West Yorkshire Playhouse artistic director James Brining said: “Creating Sunshine on Leith over 10 years ago was a joyful experience. It’s an entertaining and emotionally charged musical, which explores ideas of home and identity, falling in love and picking up the pieces when it all falls apart.

“Now, back in my hometown of Leeds, those overarching themes of home and where you put down your roots are as important as ever, and it’s brilliant to be bringing this show back to life.”

Tickets: 0113 213 7700