Just Down the Road: The Last Ship

York Theatre Royal, Monday June 25 to Saturday June 30

The Last Ship – the musical by Sting – comes to York Theatre Royal next year.

The production, which will star Jimmy Nail, has a Tony-nominated original score and lyrics composed by Sting.

Initially inspired by Sting’s 1991 album The Soul Cages and his own childhood experiences, The Last Ship tells the story of a community amid the demise of the shipbuilding industry in Wallsend, Tyne and Wear, with the closure of the town’s Swan Hunter shipyard.

When Gideon Fletcher returns home after 17 years at sea, tensions between past and future flare in both his family and his town. The local shipyard, around which Wallsend has always revolved, is closing and no-one knows what will come next, only that a half-built ship towers over the terraces.

This personal, political and passionate new musical from multiple Grammy Award winner Sting, is an epic account of a family, a community and a great act of defiance. With original music and lyrics by Sting, The Last Ship also features a few of his best-loved songs Island of Souls, All This Time and When We Dance.

This is the proud story of when the last ship sails.

The show is directed by Lorne Campbell.

Tickets: 01904 623568