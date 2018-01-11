Just Down the Road: The League of Gentlemen

Leeds First Direct Arena, Saturday September 15

The League of Gentlemen will return to the stage this year for their first UK tour in more than 12 years with a new live show The League of Gentlemen Live Again! The tour will see BAFTA award-winning comedy legends Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson bring their dark and unhinged fictional village of Royston Vasey to the stage.

The critically-acclaimed black comedy originally ran from 1999 to 2002. Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson said: “The League of Gentlemen started as a live show more than 20 years ago and in many ways performing in front of an audience gives us the biggest thrill of all.

“We’re overjoyed to be taking the citizens of Royston Vasey on a road-trip and can’t wait to see all the wonderful local places in our increasingly local country.

“Plus we’d already gone to the trouble of getting the costumes and learning the voices again for the TV show so we thought why not? Something to do isn’t it?”

Tubbs Tattsyrup said: “I’m so excited to take my preshus things on tour agen I did a little brown fish! Do wee go to Swansea?”

Tickets from: www.firstdirectarena.com or over the phone on 0844 248 1585