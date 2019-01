The caption on this picture reads Scarborough New Marine Drive: Laying the first block.

The ceremony took place in June 1897, and the project was beset by delays due to huge seas and gales and was not completed until January 1908 with the first public use of the Drive in April 1908. The final cost was a staggering £125,000.

