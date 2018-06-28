Legendary Grimethorpe Colliery Band in concert

Scarborough Spa, Sunday July 1 at 3pm

Formed in 1917, during World War One, with numerous British and National Championship titles, the band’s constant success remains legendary.

The band’s titles include that of 16 Brass in Concert Championship titles.

Also appearing at the Scarborough Spa

The Ladyboys of Bangkok Wonder Women Tour

Scarborough Spa, Tuesday July 10 at 7.30pm

Luxuriate in a colourful euphoric bubble of laughter, beauty, glitz and music. Wonder Women celebrates with appearances including Cher, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Diana Ross, Pink, Shirley Bassey and Wonder Woman.

The Carpenters Story

Scarborough Spa, Friday July 13 at 7.30pm

This latest production stars Claire Furley, who recreates Karen Carpenter vocals. Combined with svideo projection and arrangements from eight live musicians. Featuring all the hits.

Contact 01723 821 888 for tickets for the above shows