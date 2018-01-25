Lifestyle: 10 things to around the Scarborough area

Don’t despair if you’re stuck for something to do this coming week - the Scarborough News picks out 10 things to do in and around Scarborough.

1 Beauty and the Beast

Julie Hatton performers prepare for Beauty and the Beast ..the Cast .group.pic Richard Ponter180301f

YMCA Theatre, Scarborough, Friday January 26 and Saturday January 27 at 7.30pm and Sunday January 28 at 2pm

Hatton School of Performing Arts is taking to the YMCA stage with another side-splitting pantomime. Based on themes from the much-loved story Beauty and the Beast, this show tells the “tale as old as time” as you’ve never seen it before.

Join all your favourite characters and sing the songs from the original story with added surprises and hilarious twists guaranteed to have you singing along, dancing in the aisles and laughing all the way home.

The cast is led by one of the town’s favourite performers Stuart Metcalfe, who will be playing the fiery Lumiere. Joining Stuart are other experienced performers including Kia Skilbeck as the energetic Lefou.

The Spa Orchestra . Paul Laidlaw with the Orchestra at The Spa Suncourt . pic Richard Ponter 174025a

Tickets: 01723 506750

2 Memories of Scarborough Scarborough Art Gallery, The Crescent, until March 25

Celebrate Scarborough Art Society’s 80th anniversary. Share your memories and learn about Scarborough’s history as we look at childhood, wartime Scarborough, holidaymakers, promenading and North and South Bays. There are more than 40 paintings by members of Scarborough Art Society on show.

Admission charges apply

3 Spa Orchestra season

Tickets on sale from Scarborough Spa from Thursday February 1

The orchestra will continue the 106-year tradition from June 4 to September 13, with nine concerts every week.

The Orchestra’s Teddy Bears’ Picnics will take place every week throughout the season on Tuesday afternoons. Hosted by Kathy Seabrook, these performances introduce youngsters to the magic of music and musical instruments.

The morning concerts are at 11am from Sunday to Thursday with evening concerts taking place on Monday and Wednesday with Wednesday evenings now becoming the orchestra’s gala night.

Sunday morning concerts will be the ‘Pay What You Think’ scheme.

The Sunday afternoon concert will also continue.

The orchestra will make its annual visit to Peasholm Park on Friday August 24.

Tickets: 01723 821888 and via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk

4 Film times

Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, from Friday January 26 to Thursday February 1

Coco (PG): daily at 4pm and 6pm. Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday at at 2pm.

The Greatest Showman (PG): daily at 8pm.

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A): Saturday and Sunday at 11.30am.

Admission charges apply

5 Corb Lund

Woodend, The Crescent, Scarborough, Saturday January 27 at 7.30pm

A rare intimate, solo acoustic concert from Canada’s platinum selling Western folk and country artist Corb Lund.

Born into a ranching and rodeo family, Corb tells stories and sings sings of the great Albertan prairies and mountains.

Tickets £10 from Woodend on 01723 384500

6 Scarborough Jazz Club

The Cask, Ramshill, Wednesday January 31. Doors open at 8pm

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes back a new club regular, saxophonist Will Howard.

Will plays tenor sax in the jazz tradition but with great inventiveness and a freedom to take risks. He delivers beautifully played standards from the likes of Duke Ellington and Jerome Kern as well as some fresh contemporary originals.

With the Mike Gordon trio. Doors open at 8pm and music begins at 8.45pm.

Admission £4 on door

7 Illegal Eagles

Scarborough Spa, Saturday January 27 at 7.30pm

The group of musicians has been touring for more than two decades and remain true Eagles fanatics.

Featuring the very best from the Eagles’ repertoire including Hotel California, Take it to the Limit, Life in the Fast Lane, Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes, Desperado and plenty more.

Tickets: 01723 821 888

8 Samantha Holden

Scarborough Library, Vernon Road, Thursday February 1 at 12.30pm.

Singer Samantha Holden is the guest of the Lunchtime Concert Series held each Thursday at Scarborough Library. The popular soprano will be appearing with pianist Frank James.

Samantha first appeared on stage at the age of 11.

She specialises in music from the 1930s, 40s and 50s. She will be singing many of the most iconic songs from this era. Frank will also be playing some themed solos.

Admission by donation on door

9 Monday Menu with Music

Farrer’s, Scarborough Spa, Monday January 29

Farrer’s Bar and Brasserie presents the Monday Menu With Music.

Relax with the wonderful backdrop of Scarborough’s South Bay while listening to some of the very best musical talent that the local area has to offer.

This week, live music comes from Annieand King, and acoustic duo playing a lively set of covers songs from the 60s to the present.

Food served from 5pm and the music starts at 7pm.

Book: 01723 357860.

10 Big Garden Birdwatch

Bempton Cliffs, Saturday January 27 from 9.30am to 4pm

It’s that time of year again. More than half a million people take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch every year.

Get ready to do your own count by joining the team to practice its identificaton skills on Saturday.

During the day there’ll also be pop up talks in the Seabird Centre to celebrate our much loved garden birds. Children’s crafts cost £1 for each participant. Winter opening hours for the centre.

Admission by donation