Looking for somewhere to eat: this is what’s on the menu at Lazenby’s

Welcome to our new feature – where we check out what’s on the specials board at restaurants and bars in Scarborough and beyond.

First up ...

On the specials board at ...

Lazenby’s York Place, Scarborough

Contemporary British/French and Europeaean

Owned and run by Simon and Valerie Lazenby

Lunch menu: includes burger, steak, fish dishes and salads and sandwiches served in foccacia, bagels and baguettes

Evening menu: starters include soup, crab cakes and goats cheese

Main courses: from the grill, include steaks, burger, lamb chops; sea bass; pork fillet, mussels mariniere, duck, linguini

Desserts: include chocolate fondant, creme brulee, New York cheesecake, pineapple carpaccio

Specials board is written daily, with a selection of starters and main courses to compliment a varied menu

Sunday Champagne Brunch, first Sunday of each month from 11am

Opening Hours

Tuesday: 11.30am to 2pm

Wednesday and Thursday: 11.30am to 2pm; 6pm to 9pm (last table seated)

Friday: 11.30am to 2pm; 6pm to 9.30pm (last table seated)

Saturday: 11am to 2pm; 6pm to 9.30pm (last table seated)

Booking information: 01723 373836

www.lazenbysrestaurant.co.uk