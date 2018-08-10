Looking for somewhere to eat: this is what’s on the menu at Lazenby’s

Welcome to our new feature – where we check out what’s on the specials board at restaurants and bars in Scarborough and beyond.
First up ...
On the specials board at ...
Lazenby’s York Place, Scarborough
Contemporary British/French and Europeaean
Owned and run by Simon and Valerie Lazenby
Lunch menu: includes burger, steak, fish dishes and salads and sandwiches served in foccacia, bagels and baguettes
Evening menu: starters include soup, crab cakes and goats cheese
Main courses: from the grill, include steaks, burger, lamb chops; sea bass; pork fillet, mussels mariniere, duck, linguini
Desserts: include chocolate fondant, creme brulee, New York cheesecake, pineapple carpaccio
Specials board is written daily, with a selection of starters and main courses to compliment a varied menu
Sunday Champagne Brunch, first Sunday of each month from 11am
Opening Hours
Tuesday: 11.30am to 2pm
Wednesday and Thursday: 11.30am to 2pm; 6pm to 9pm (last table seated)
Friday: 11.30am to 2pm; 6pm to 9.30pm (last table seated)
Saturday: 11am to 2pm; 6pm to 9.30pm (last table seated)
Booking information: 01723 373836
www.lazenbysrestaurant.co.uk