Luxury new homes in store for Ryedale farming village of Old Malton

New homes and a communal green are coming soon to the farming village of Old Malton as award-winning house builder Duchy Homes secures land on Westgate.

The luxury homes are being built on two hectares of conservation area land on the site of the former Coronation Farm and disused Yorkshire County Highway depot.

Outline planning permission has already been granted for residential development and Duchy Homes is now preparing its Reserved Matters submission for high-quality family homes, including two-bed, three-bed and four-bed houses and bungalows and affordable homes for local people.

The new development, named Derwent Green, will enhance the village with its use of traditional, high-quality materials to provide much-needed new homes and existing stone will be re-used where possible to retain the charm of its former agricultural setting.

The plans have also been thoughtfully-designed to provide a large open green space for residents to enjoy.

Old Malton has a rich agricultural history and home buyers can join the community spirit in the area, enjoying two public houses with the traditional ivy-clad coaching inn The Wentworth Arms as well as the charismatic 18th Century Royal Oak, both in the Old Malton village.

Duchy Homes enjoys a strong reputation for the highest standards in house building and was

recently crowned Best Residential Developer of the Year in the Yorkshire Residential Property Awards 2018.

Buyers can expect premium build-quality and luxury fittings and interiors.

