A shot from inside one of the classrooms at Scarborough Girls High School. The young girls in the picture are taking part in a cookery lesson. A pot can be seen on the stove to the right of the picture.

This would have been one of the warmest rooms in the school.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.

