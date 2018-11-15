Memories of the old Scarborough Girls’ High School on Westbourne Grove

This picture shows the Old Scarborough Girls High School which was at the bottom of Westbourne Grove.

In 1922, North Riding County Council bought the building and 150 girls took up residence in the building which was originally known as Westlands, and had been built in 1877 as a private girls’ boarding school. The building was evacuated after the 1914 Bombardment and stood empty until 1922. Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.

