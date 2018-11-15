Menu picks

Music and melody is on the menu every Monday at Farrer’s Bar and Brasserie, part of the Spa Complex in Scarborough’s South Bay.

You can tuck into burgers while listening to the blues or enjoy scampi with soul or mushroom and spinach stroganoff with swing.

The night we chose it was the turn of the Jelly Roll Jazz Band to take to the stage and present its brand of trad jazz.

While Oh When the Saints and Down By the Riverside were played me and my friend Ang tucked into hearty pub grub.

The three of us shared starters – hot and spicy coated prawns, served with a salsa dip (£5.90) and loaded potato skins filled with BBQ pulled pork and topped with Monterey Jack cheese (£5.25)

It’s become trendy but that’s not why I picked the BBQ pulled pork in a brioche bun (£6.10).

The pork is plentiful and tender and it is accompanied by a tangy sweet sauce as well as shredded lettuce, beer battered onion rings with chunky chips and a side of coleslaw.

My friend Ang went for a vegetarian option of spiced lentils and spinach curry (£8.25).

This was lentils and spinach cooked in spices and coconut milk, finished with coriander, served with rice, naan bread, poppadum and mango chutney.

It was declared spicy and flavoursome with just the right amount of heat and cooling coconut.

The band – which was fab in the style of t he Temperance Seven – played jolly tunes as well as softer sounds including Moon River.

Farrer’s offers a children’s menu, breakfast and lite bites. In fact, on sunny days – and we have enjoyed many this year – it is lovely to have an early morning stroll on the beach and then look out to sea while tucking into a well-earned fry-up.

During show days at Scarborough Spa the regular menu is replaced by a pre show dining menu served between 5pm and 7pm.

This Monday – November 19 – local lads Circa 15 return. The duo write and play their own music as well as many covers in an acoustic indie folk style. Food is served from 5pm. Music starts at 7pm. Book: 01723 357860.