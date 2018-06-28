Mesmerising set from George Ezra left fans wanting more

George Ezra’s energetic and mesmerising performance at Dalby Forest certainly left fans wanting more.

Crowds for the sold out George Ezra performance at Dalby Forest gathered with picnic blankets, chairs and an array of food to nibble on a drink to sup.

An outdoor gig can always be a risk in Britain but the event thankfully fell on a beautiful summer’s evening.

Ezra walked on stage to rows of screaming fans in the opening of the forest.

Within seconds the 25-year-old singer songwriter had the audience jumping in time to the upbeat opener Cassy O’.

Throughout the gig he told stories about staying in a stranger’s flat, travelling around Europe and how he missed his trip to Budapest - the title of his hit single.

He wowed crowds with his faultless performance combing a mix of songs from his albums Wanted on Voyage and Staying at Tamara’s including top ten hits Paradise, Shotgun and Blame It On Me.

Watching him perform you can tell he really feels every note he plays and every word he sings - it’s just mesmerising.

His love for his music and performing comes across when a genuine, beaming smile spread across his face when the audience applauded his sensational set.

Before him, support act Dan Caplen had warmed up the crowds with his songs Flat Champagne, Badman and Two Fingers and his contagious energy had the audience dancing.

Many gig-goers probably recognised his name but couldn’t quite place why. There was a sign of realisation when he announced his penultimate song would be These Days which recently made it to number one with Rudimental, Jess Glynne and Macklemore.

On a warm summer’s evening it was a fantastic way to finish off the weekend and the crowds left on cloud nine with a buzz continuing into Monday morning.