Michelin-starred chef James Mackenzie of The Pipe and Glass puts Beverley race-goers on to a winner in dining stakes

Beverley Racecourse has teamed up with Michelin-starred chef James Mackenzie to bring a season of gastronomic delights to discerning racegoers.

The chef and proprietor of Michelin-starred gastropub The Pipe and Glass has created an array of mouthwatering dishes for the award-winning racecourse, reflecting his style of modern British cooking using seasonal produce from his own kitchen garden and herbarium.

James Mackenzie serves his special main course to sisters Vivien Fulton, left, and Hazel Morfitt in The Attraction restaurant at Beverley Racecourse.

Working closely with the racecourse team and catering partner, CGC Event Caterers, James has developed six signature dishes which will alternate through the season, along with a special kitchen takeover for 2019’s final raceday on September 24.

The Beverley Races catering team spent an afternoon with James at The Pipe and Glass, at South Dalton, near Beverley, learning how to prepare the exciting new dishes, ahead of the menu’s launch at the racecourse’s second meeting of the season.

Diners had the chance to meet James - who grew up in Filey and trained at Scarborough Technical College - and enjoy the new menu in the racecourse’s premier restaurant, The Attraction.

James said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing a taste of The Pipe and Glass to Beverley Racecourse this season.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase the style of food we’re noted for.

“This is the first time we’ve partnered with a venue where our dishes are featured on the menu and it’s very exciting for us.

“It also gives us the chance to promote East Yorkshire and all its attractions as

a great visitor destination.

“Our dishes will alternate so regular racegoers can experience something different during the season.”

Sally Iggulden, Chief Executive of Beverley Racecourse, said: “We’re really excited to be working with James and enabling our guests in The Attraction restaurant to enjoy the fantastic food for which The Pipe and Glass is so renowned.

“We believe it’s the perfect partnership, as we like to think we’re one of East Yorkshire’s leading venues and The Pipe and Glass is the highest-rated eatery in the area.

The mouthwatering dishes created by James will consist of two starters, two main courses and two desserts.

Starters to enjoy are Yorkshire cold smoked salmon, hot smoked salmon Scotch egg, with heritage potato and chive salad, nasturtiums, and a brown shrimp dressing; and potted Yorkshire coast crab with pickled cucumber, brown crab stick, sea buckthorn puree finished off with a drizzle of dill oil.

The main courses are cider and grain mustard braised crispy shoulder of pork with Lockington honey-roasted peach, sprouting broccoli, sage and onion soubise, and a black pudding fritter; and confit duck leg, duck boulangere potato, buttered leeks, pickled brambles, celeriac puree and a parkin crumb.

The two desserts are poached rhubarb and Lockington honey and ginger wine syllabub with cinder toffee; and lemon and thyme posset with marinated strawberries and black pepper meringue.

Once a 17th Century coaching inn, The Pipe and Glass has been run by James and his wife Kate since 2006. The acclaimed venue was awarded the highly-coveted Michelin Star in 2010 and has retained it ever since.