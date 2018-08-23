Monday Showtime at YMCA features excerpts from top musicals

YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, Monday September 3 at 7.30pm

This summer at the YMCA, Hattons Productions are going back to their roots.

In 1995 and 1996 the school, then known as Dance Warehouse, performed weekly throughout the summer season at the YMCA and is delighted to be back in the Monday night slot for the second year.

Monday Showtime features excerpts from Miss Saigon, Mamma Mia, Mary Poppins and the Greatest Showman. From opera to the Beatles, carnival to drag queens this show has everything.

It features local singers Stuart Metcalfe, Janna Leith, Chelsey Stubbs and Cameron Davis. Monday Showtime is performed by the Julie Hatton dancers.

With skills covering a variety of dance styles, these versatile performers add the wow factor to the show.Supporting the singers are The Hattones.

Based at the Hatton School of Performing Arts this adult vocal group rehearse once a week, combining learning vocal technique with singing for fun.

The group can also be seen busking in the area, and will be performing at South Cliff Methodist Church on Monday August 27.

“The cast have an impressive amount of experience and training behind them, which under the direction of Julie Hatton promises to be excellent entertainment,” said Julie, who has more than 20 years’ experience of putting on shows.

“My shows are well known for the energetic dance routines, stunning costumes, excellent standard of performance and this show is certainly no exception.

“Bring the family for a bit of fun or bring your friends for a great night out, the cast of Monday Showtime will have you dancing in your seat and singing all the way home,” she said.

Tickets: 01723 506750 and online: tiny.cc/ymcatheatre