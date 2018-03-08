Music: Back to Bacharach

Scarborough Spa,F riday September 7 at 7.30pm

Back to Bacharach will visit the Spa Theatre and will create a perfect evening of nostalgia and great songs.

The show features three of the finest West End vocalists, accompanied by a 10-piece band, recreating Burt Bacharach’s timeless masterpieces with all of his greatest hits featured in this two-hour show.

Alfie, What The World Needs Now, The Look Of Love, Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head and Always Something There To Remind Me are just a few of the many classics featured in the show.

Tickets: 01723 821888