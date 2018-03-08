Music: Blake: The Anniversary Tour

Whitby Pavilion, Sunday May 20 at 8pm

Brit-Award-winning vocal trio Blake will visit Whitby Pavilion later this year.

The classically-trained trio is described as one of the world’s most eclectic and talented vocal groups.

The show will feature songs from their 10th anniversary album including Elgar’s Nimrod, the Beatles’ Here There and Everywhere, Somewhere from West Side Story and the classic Caruso with all the band’s popular anthems in powerful three-part harmony.

The band’s first, self-titled, album, featuring covers of classic songs and favourite movie tunes, sold more than 100,000 copies in its first three weeks and earned them a BRIT Award for album of the year.

Meanwhile their version of Swing Low was chosen as the official anthem of the British Rugby Team for the 2007 Rugby World Cup, and they were even given the honour of performing at the opening ceremony of Wimbledon.

The Whitby date follows tours in the US, Russia, Korea and China, so expect new stories picked up on the course of their travels. Blake are is named after the poet William

Tickets: 01947 458 899

Steve Steinman’s The Meat Lof Story

York Barbican, Thursday October 18 at 7.30pm

Steve Steinman, the creative force behind the hugely successful Vampires Rock, returns with this epic musical concert delivering the best of the best from Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell record breaking album.

From humble chef to fronting a multi-million pound touring show, Steve Steinman’s

career swerve takes some beating. Those with good memories might remember him from when he appeared as Meat Loaf on Stars in their Eyes in 1990.

His love of singing made him realise that his career lied in music, and he’s never looked back since.

With incredible stage set, superb band and Steve Steinman’s unique sense of humour and stage presence, the show will have you up on your feet and dancing in the aisles to all the greatest Meat Loaf hits –Paradise by the Dashboard Light, Took the Words Right Out of my Mouth, Anything For Love, Dead Ringer For Love and Bat Out of Hell, to name just a few.

The production includes video projected scenes and and incredible stage set.

Tickets on sale now.

Tickets: 0844 857 2757