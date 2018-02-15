Music: Bon Jovi Experience

Scarborough Spa, Saturday March 3 at 7.30pm

One of the world’s most talked about Bon Jovi tribute bands are to play at Scarborough Spa.

The band is the only tribute to be requested by, and to perform alongside Jon Bon Jovi himself.

Members of the band are also lookalikes. Chad Kroeger of Nickelback said “Have you seen this guy he looks so much like Jon Bon Jovi it’s freaky man”.

The tribute will play some of the very best power ballads including Livin’ on a Prayer, Always and It’s My Life.

Tickets: 01723 821888