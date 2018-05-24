Music: Cellist Jamie Walton

Christ Church, Appleton-le-Moors, Sunday May 27 at 3pm

An afternoon cello recital in a church known as the ‘little gem of moorland villages’ will raise funds for water charities.

International cellist Jamie Walton lives in Appleton-le-Moors in the North York Moors National Park, and is performing from 3pm on Sunday May 27 as part of the village’s charity programme, which each year picks a cause and raises funds towards various related

charities.

This year the programme of events is called WaterWorks, and is raising funds for water and sanitation projects in Africa.

The programme for the afternoon comprises three of JS Bach’s beautiful and technically demanding set of six suites for solo cello:

Suite No. 4 in E♭ major; Suite No. 2 in D minor; Suite No. 3 in C major

Noted for his deep, rounded sound with purity of tone and unsentimental style, Jamie Walton has developed an established reputation for engaging, imaginative performances and uncompromising musicality.

Jamie founded the North York Moors Chamber Music Festival which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary with performances in 10 churches across the North York Moors National Park between 12 and 25 August.

Jamie said: “I live in Appleton-le-Moors and love the village and the church. Each year the residents choose and fund-raise for a particular charity – I’m delighted to be able to contribute towards their efforts

for water charities this year.”

Built in the 1860s, Christ Church, Appleton-le-Moors, is an exceptionally fine Victorian church and is Grade I listed. Its unusual features include two blocks of miniature pews for children.

Tickets are £10 including refreshments. Book by calling Katrina Lane on 01751 417374.