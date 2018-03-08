Music: Ch-ch-ch-changes in Bowie’s career are celebrated in new musical tribute show

A new musical showcasing the life and times of David Bowie will visit Scarborough Spa later this year.

After wowing The Grand Hall last year, Absolute Bowie will return to the Grand Hall on Saturday April 28 to present a new stage show 50 Years of Bowie – a musical journey through the iconic singer’s ever changing personas.

David Bowie’s evolving image has mesmerised fans since the early 70s and for the first time Absolute Bowie will take audiences on a trip that presents all his best-loved personas in all their glory.

Performed by a world class five-piece band (six with added saxophone), this new and unique concert features three sets and more costume changes than any other show.

It is billed as true extravaganza of the wonder that is Bowie’s work.

All of the Starman’s greatest hits are performed plus the band perform tracks from the albums: David Bowie, Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars, Heroes, Aladdin Sane, Hunky Dory and Young Americans through to Heathen, Outside, Reality, Earthling and Blackstar.

The band have toured the UK and Europe for the past nine years performing the hits of Bowie with their energetic and theatrical stage show and look to take things to the highest level with this huge new show.

The band aren endorsed by Woody Woodmansey, of Spiders from Mars, who said after seeing the band live: “Absolutely wicked.

“As one who was there, watching Absolute Bowie put me back there again.

“For anyone who missed it or fans who want to relive it I definitely recommend it. As close to the real thing that you’ll get. Enjoy.”

Prepare to be taken from A to Z – Absolute Beginners to Ziggy – with Stations to Station in between.

David Bowie died from cancer in 2016.

He was a leading figure in popular music for more than five decades, acclaimed by critics and other musicians for his innovative work. His career was marked by reinvention and visual presentation, his music and stagecraft significantly influencing popular music.