Music: Curved Air

Market Hall, St Helen’s Scarborough, Thursday March 1. Doors open at 8pm

Curved Air first entered the public psyche with their debut album Air Conditioning, which was the first picture disc to gain a widespread release. That was followed by a top 10 hit, Back Street Luv, also featured on their 2nd Album.

While Curved Air were unusual in having a sound that was synth and violin led, the focal point of the band was most vocalist Sonja Kristina.

Tickets: Dysc World, Mojo’s Music Cafe and Deli-Delicious (Market Hall)