Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Saturday July 21

Stars of ITV Britain’s Got Talent Bring It North – which includes Toby McTurk, 11, from Bridlington, will perform their first major support slots when they open for multi-million selling global superstars Il Divo including Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Bring It North made the semi-finals of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent performing A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman. Their performances wowed the judges.

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.co.uk