Music: Islands in the Stream

Scarborough Spa, Wednesday November 28 at 7.30pm

The show celebrates the music of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers – the Queen and King of country.

The thigh-slapping show brings together the beloved glamour and personality of Dolly, along with Kenny’s charisma and energy with hit after hit including Jolene, Ruby, 9 to 5, Lucille, Here You Come Again, The Gambler, I Will Always Love You, Coward of the Country, plus the smash hit Islands in the Stream.

Audiences can leave their “nine to five” worries at the door and get ready for a night in the company of country music royalty.

Parton and Rogers’ shows were highlights of television with the chemistry between them electric.

They also enjoyed solo careers.

Tickets: 01723 821888