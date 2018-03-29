Music: Jass Festival returns with line-up to put a song in your heart...

Scarborough Spa, September 28 to 30

After winning Jazz Venue of The Year at The Parliamentary Jazz Awards, organisers of the Scarborough Jazz Festival are hoping the 16th festival could prove to be the best so far.

Matt Ridley Quartet

Director Mike Gordon said: We have some incredible performers already booked.

“ As always we are trying to achieve balance and variety, and above all superb musicianship.”

This year there will be

two big bands packed with UK jazz stars: the Gareth Lockrane Big Band and the Stan Sulzmann Neon Orchestra.

Jo Harrop

“They will be producing bigsounds to fill the Spa Grand Hall,” said Mike.

“We’ll hear the songs of Peggy Lee sung by Jo Harrop, with Tony Kofi on sax, and Vimala Rowe singing Billie Holliday accompanied by internationally renowned guitarist John Etheridge.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Vimala sang Strange Fruit at our festival in 2016,” said Mike.

“We have two very different offerings from abroad. Leila Martial is a truly unique singer and performer from France.

Nigel Price Trio

“Woody Black 4 are four clarinet virtuosos from Vienna. And nearer to home Andchuck is a young, modern and experimental Manchester-based jazz quartet selected for the Jazz North Introduces scheme.’

“I’m particularly excited by the quality of the combos we have booked: Alan Barnes Octet, the all female septet Nerija who were awarded the Parliamentary Award Jazz Newcomer of the Year 2017. Matt Ridley Quartet, Nigel Price Organ Trio, Terry Seabrook Quintet – Celebrating Wayne Shorter, and the seven-piece Atlantic Crossover.

“One of the finest duos around, pianist David Newton and reeds player Alan Barnes, will celebrate 40 years playing together,” said Mike.

The ever popular Alan Barnes will again be the festival compere.

Tony Kofi

The festival will all take place in Scarborough Spa’s impressive Grand Hall between Friday September 28 and Snday September 30

There are a few acts still to be booked and there will also be lots of exciting fringe events too.

Earlybird weekend tickets are now on sale priced at £90 and will be availabe until June 30.

For tickets call the Spa box office on 01723 821888 for tickets or www.scarboroughspa.co.uk