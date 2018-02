Scarborough Spa, Tuesday January 8 at 7.30pm

Cornish comedian Jethro is set to delight audience members next year.

The Count of Cornwall is back with his unique style of comedy.

Jethro will probably be remembered for years to come with so many people loving this hilarious country style.

There will be tear-jerking, stories featuring his old mates Denzil and Slip Along Trevaskis, as well as tales from his successful career in TV and theatre. Tickets on sale from tomorrow.

Tickets: 01723 821 888