Music: Kathryn Roberts and Seth Lakeman

Woodend, The Crescent, Scarborough, Sunday March 18 at 7.30pm

The husband and wife folk duo peform tracks from their album Personae – a mix of traditional and new material.

The Dartmoor-based husband and wife have twice won the Best Duo title at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, consistently delivering assured, distinctive performances whether live or recorded.

Over two decades of performance they have never been trapped in a groove – always bold and innovative, mixing traditional song arrangements with their self-penned wide-ranging material.

