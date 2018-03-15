Music: Kyla, Connie and Erja are the ladies who will sing the blues at Pavilion

Three of the best-loved female European Blues artists have come together to form a line up at Whitby Pavilion on Wednesday March 21 at 7.30pm.

Ladies of the Blues are Connie Lush, Erja Lyytinen, Kyla Brox

Connie Lush

Connie Lush is regarded as one of the finest blues singers in the UK. Five-time winner of best UK vocalist, twice European Blues vocalist of the year, Connie has performed at some of Europe’s most prestigious festivals.

She has also wowed audiences from Moscow to LA, and toured the UK with the late, great BB King, culminating in an unforgettable night at the Royal Albert Hall.

Erja Lyytinen

Take one part blues traditionalist, blend it with a forward-thinking music academy graduate, serve with a side order of skill, and a garnish of Nordic beauty.

What have you got? Singer/guitarist Erja Lyytinen, a.k.a. “the Finnish slide goddess” - The Blues Magazine.

Kyla Brox

Kyla’s voice remains a stunning example of the soul singer’s art: turning up the heat by degrees, lulling and charming before unleashing emotional catharsis, and blurring the distinction between pleasure and pain like the soul greats of old.

Kyla Brox is without doubt the most authentic UK blues and soul singer of her generation.

The Pavilion hosts the sixth annual Whitby Blues, Rhythm and Rock Festival on Saturday October 13 from 2pm to 10pm.

Zoë Schwarz Blue Commotion will join Canadian artist Corky Laing in this growing line up of established bands and home grown artists.

Zoë Schwarz’s dynamic and commanding vocal delivery is both eclectic and suave at the same time; just like a chameleon, one part Janis Joplin, one Billie Holiday, and one Nina Simone.

The band’s exciting live set is based around rootsy originals; featuring strong catchy riffs, interesting arrangements and exciting grooves.

The accomplished rhythm section of Pete Whittaker-Hammond on organ and Paul Robinson on drums bring musical authority to the outfit.

Tickets: 01947 458 899.