Music: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac

Saturday April 14, Scarborough Spa

After playing two well received shows in 2014 and 2015, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the album Rumours later this year.

Encompassing nearly five decades of music and channelling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offer a unique opportunity for fans to rediscover the songs that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved bands of all time.

Jo Ager, Scarborough Spa’s general manager said: “We are delighted Rumours of Fleetwood Mac are returning.”

Tickets: 01723 821 888