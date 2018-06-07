Music: Scarborough Jazz Club

The Cask, Ramshill, Wednesday June 13. Doors open at 8pm

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes back a regular guest, baritone and alto sax player Al Wood.

His repertoire is eclectic, with jazz classics and tunes from the great exponents of his chosen instruments like baritonist Gerry Mulligan and altoist Benny Carter. Listening pleasure guaranteed.

Al will be accompanied by the house trio with Mark Gordon (keyboards), Bob Walker (bass) and Tom Townsend (drums). Doors open at 8pm and music begins at 8.45pm.

Admission £5.

Pay on door