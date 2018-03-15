Music: Secret Blues Festival

Scarborough Spa, March 16 to 18

The festival is being dubbed the best one yet.

With minimal advertising, no public funding, no large scale sponsorship, and a reputation spread largely by word of mouth, this intimate festival has gradually become one of the worst kept secrets in UK Blues.

The line-up is always of the highest standard, the venue is superbly located overlooking the sea, picturesque harbour, castle headland, and beach. Everyone is seated in comfort, the sound quality is superb, and value for money is guaranteed.

This year the programme is bursting with world class blues bands and musicians, including Thorbjorn Risager and the Black Tornado taking the headline spot.

Hailing from Denmark, Thorbjorn and his band have been called one of the most successful blues and roots bands on the European continent.

Compered by local favourite, Rich Adams, the line-up also includes The Climax Blues Band Stevie Nimmo, Kyla Brox Band, Greg Coulson, The Stumble, Elles Bailey, Bronwynne Brent (USA), Dale Storr, Catfish, The Spikedrivers (USA / UK), The Mighty Bosscats.

Box office: 01723 821 888