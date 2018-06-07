Music: Shadows Music Gala

Scarborough Rugby Club, Saturday June 9 from 11am to 5.30pm and Sunday June 10 from 10am to 5.30pm

Scarborough will be echoing to the sounds of The Shadows as Guitar Club East Yorkshire celebrates its 21st anniversary.

Playing will be Lennart Clerwall, one of Sweden’s top music composers and The Ryders, also from Sweden.

From Whitby, Five Divide will be playing not only Shadows tunes but a wide range of 60s popular songs. Also playing will be club bands Shadows Music.

Tickets on the door at £15 which admits for one or both days.