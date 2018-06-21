Music: The Last Ship

York Theatre Royal from Monday June 25 to Saturday June 30

The Last Ship, the musical by Sting, comes to York Theatre Royal next week.

The personal, political and passionate new musical tells the story of a community amid the demise of the shipbuilding industry in Wallsend, Tyne and Wear, with the closure of the town’s Swan Hunter shipyard.

Leading the cast are Joe McGann (Jackie White), Charlie Hardwick (Peggy White), Richard Fleeshman (Gideon Fletcher) and Frances McNamee (Meg Dawson).

Tickets: 01904 623568