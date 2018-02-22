Music: The Proclaimers

Scarborough Spa, Sunday July 29 at 7.30pm

The Proclaimers are to return to Scarborough Spa this summer.

After sell out shows in 2010 and 2016, the Scottish twins are heading back to Scarborough. The show is part of a UK tour which marks the 30th anniversary since the release of their Sunshine on Leith album plus a preview of new songs from their 11th studio album released in August.

It has been 31 years since twins Craig and Charlie Reid aemerged.

Tickets on sale from tomorrow: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk