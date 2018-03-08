Music: The Songs of Rod Stewart – Jim Cregan and Co and Ben Mills

Scarborough Spa, Sunday March 10 at 7.45pm

Jim Cregan, songwriter, was and one of the most influential guitarists in Rod Stewart’s original band The Faces.

He co-wrote, co-produced, toured and musically directed for Rod Stewart for two decades, with credits including You’re in My Heart, I Was Only Joking, Baby Jane, Blondes Have More Fun, Forever Young and D’Ya Think I’m Sexy?

Joining Jim on vocals will be the 2006 X-Factor finalist and platinum selling artist Ben Mills.

The band is made up of three other multi-talented musicians.

Tickets: 01723 821 888