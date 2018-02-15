Music: Tom Townsend in concert

Hunmanby Community Centre, Saturday March 3 at 7.30pm; Mojo’s Cafe, Victoria Road, Scarborough Wednesday March 7 at 4pm; Watermark Cafe, North Bay Scarborough, Sunday at 6pm

Scarborough musician Tom Townsend has released Leave It Up To Me album on vinyl and is embarking on a tour to back up its rlease.

Leave It Up To Me is a big, dynamic sound, music which is funky, emotive and powerful.

From punchy, New-Orleans-style grooves and Latin Jazz, to delicate, poignant acoustic songs, Tom’s work is a glorious result of his countless years in music, and a beautiful blend of a diverse range of influences.

Tom Townsend is a crafted singer songwriter and one of the most exciting new talents in the UK right now, with his album finally being released on a national platform in the UK, and the world is about to find out who Tom Townsend is.

Most excitingly, his already well-loved album Leave It Up To Me is now out on vinyl and he has a tour lined up in February and March to follow it up.

To make things even more interesting, Tom and Village Records are putting on a little treasure hunt around the town.

Ten copies of his vinyl single will be left in public places around Scarborough for people to pick up and take home for free.

These lucky people will get a free album on either vinyl or CD if they follow the simple instructions inside the sleeve.

So keep your eyes peeled in the next couple of week.

But if you’re not lucky enough to get your hands on a free copy don’t worry, they are on sale at Record Revivals on Northway.

Entry to the gig at Mojo’s in Victoria Road is free and guests are invited to take their own refreshments.

Tom also plays regular gigs at Farrer’s Bar and Bistro at the Spa Complex in Scarborough.

His tour also includes York and Hull.

www.tomtownsend.co.uk