Musical: Rock On Henry

Westborough Methodist Hall, Scarborough, Saturday March 3 at 7pm

Scarborough Community Choir, Sandside Players and Sandside Orchestra perform a musical about Henry VIII and his wives. It references Byrd and Duran Duran.

Also on the programme: pianist Frank James will perform the first movement of Tchaikovskys Piano Concerto No1 in Bb minor.

Folk tunes – Dance to Your Daddy and The Water Of Tyne – and songs – Keep The Homes Fires Burning, Band Of Brothers –and poetry from World War One.

Tickets: 01723 384500