New cafe and bar The Hideout opens near Peasholm Park, Scarborough

A new cafe and bar has opened near Peasholm Park in Scarborough.

The Hideout Cafe, Kitchen and Bar, on Columbus Ravine, is in the same site as the former Coffee Beans cafe.

The restaurant was taken over in March and has undergone an extensive refurbishment before the reopening on Tuesday.

Jordan Padgham said: "Opening went really well, there were a few teething problems but we sorted those out really quickly and it's been a lot busier than we thought.

The Hideout is described as a place to enjoy delicious food, a freshly brewed coffee or to wind down with a glass of wine.

Currently the cafe is open Monday to Sunday from 7am to 6pm serving hot drinks, cakes and a selection of hot meals including fish and chips and burgers.

The Hideout is also licensed and has a selection of bottled beers on offer.

They plan to extend the opening hours closer to the summer and introduce a cocktail and a gin menu.