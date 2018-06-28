New Orleans band will get your feet moving

Roamin Jasmine and with Lachlan Bryan and the Wildes, Woodend, The Crescent, Scarborough, Wednesday July 4. Doors at 7.30pm

New Orleans based band guaranteed to get your feet moving.

Their songs are interpretations of country blues and jazz tunes including vintage calypso from Trinidad mixed in with original songs all composed and arranged by band leader Taylor Smith.

Taylor has taken his band from Alaska to Switzerland and their shows have won media acclaim.

Opening the evening will be award-inning Lachlan Bryan and the Wildes from Australia.

Tickets: 01723 384500