New Yorkshire food and drink festival launched

Harrogate Food and Drink Festival aimed at showcasing, exposing and celebrating the most exciting local talent in food, music, drink, and performing arts, is looking forward to welcoming visitors for the first time at the event on bank holiday weekend in August.

The festival is directed by the team behind the North Leeds Food Festival, which has attracted tens of thousands to Roundhay Park, Leeds over the past three years.

“Our ethos is simple. We want to provide quality family days out, while supporting the best of local food and drink producers." said Michael Johnston,festival organiser

In addition, the festival’s Market Street will bring together more than 50 market stalls where the finest local artisan producers offer cheeses, jams, pies, treats, brownies and crafts.

To drink there will be pop up wine, cocktail and champagne bars as well as special ales from independent breweries.

''We’re bringing the elements that have worked so well in Roundhay Park and launching them in Harrogate,” said Michael.

However, the festival is not just about the food and drink. As a platform for all upcoming talent in the area, the festival will feature more than 20 bands and performers across the weekend.

As well as this, attendees can expect Live Cooking Demonstrations from the region’s best chef’s.

There are also a host of activities for the little ones with performances from Joel Dickinson, a kids mini quiz, a traditional fun fair and inflatables, face painting, arts and crafts just to name a few of the activities on offer.

As well as this the festival has partnered with local charity Harrogate Mind to raise funds at the festival via optional donations, raffles, activities and ticket donations.

“ Over the past three years at our event in Leeds, we’ve raised £10,000 for Leeds Mind through our fundraising activities. We plan to do the same at Harrogate Food & Drink Festival with our partnership with Mind in Harrogate.” said Michael.

Thousands of people are expected to whet their appetites on the wide array of local culinary delights and entertainment at the festival which runs from Saturday August 24 to Monday August 26, daily from 10am to 8pm.

Early bird tickets for the festival are now available to purchase on the event website www.harrogatefoodfestival.com from £4.98 per Adult and £1.50 per Under 16. Under 5s go free.