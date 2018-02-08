Nostalgia: Clarence Gardens, North Bay, Scarborough

Disappearing into the distance towards the Clifton hotel is the magnificent network of paths on the undercliff in North Bay known as Clarence Gardens.

One of the main features in the gardens was a bandstand which in later years was removed to Falsgrave park.Sadly over the years the gardens became a casualty to cliff landslips and neglect and many of the paths disappeared.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.

