The Grand Hotel on St Nicholas Cliff and Cliff Bridge toll booths in the foreground.

Charges for use of the bridge were fixed at five shillings for an annual ticket and three shillings for a fortnight’s pass. Reduced rates were made available for families and servants. For each crossing bath and sedan chairs were charged an extra sixpence.

