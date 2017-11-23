Nostalgia: Paddle steamer Cambria

The paddle steamer Cambria returns to port loaded with visitors possibly from a trip down to Flamborough Head.

The passenger vessel was operated by the Chester and Holyhead Railway from 1848 to 1859 and the London and North Western Railway from 1859 to 1861.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.