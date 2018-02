A moment in time captured by the photographer as a young girl is caught moving into the frame as Edwardian ladies and gents take their children for a paddle in Scarborough’s South Bay.

Bathing huts are seen at the water’s edge and by this time were mainly used as stationary changing rooms. Many disappeared from beaches by the start of World War One.

