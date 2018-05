The people of Pickering are seen parading down the main street feeling very patriotic, with many holding Union Jacks.

At the front of the parade the banner reads St Peter’s Church Sunday School. The occasion was to celebrate the coronation of King George V on June 22, 1911. The day’s festivities would have most probably ended with a big street party.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.

