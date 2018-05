A view down Prince of Wales Terrace from Esplanade Road with the Prince of Wales Hotel dominating the picture on the right.

Between 1852 and 1875 there had been a considerable expansion in this part of town. At the start of 1875 the area had four hotels, the Crown, the Prince of Wales, the Ramshill Inn and the Cambridge.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.

For reprints telephone 0330 1230203 and quote YRN-180525-121412050.