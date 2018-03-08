Nostalgia: Scalby Mills Station, North Bay Railway

Scalby Mills Station on the North Bay Railway has seen many developments since the railway was built in 1930-31.

Just visible in the centre of the picture behind the white Scalby Mills sign is the stonework of a tunnel exit. The locomotives used the tunnel as a means of turning round for the return journey to Peasholm. In later years the tunnel was cleared away and turning circle created.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.

Reprints can be ordered with proceeds going to local charities. Telephone 0330 1230203 and quote reference number YRN-180203-131556050.