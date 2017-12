Onlookers, bottom left, view the mangled mass of railway lines and damage to the bridge which leads onto Belgrave Terrace from Westwood after the devasting bombardment by two German battle cruisers on December 16, 1914.

The attack started soon after 8am and lasted less than half an hour.

