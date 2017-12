A scene like this has not been seen for many years at Scarborough Mere as locals with ice skates take to the frozen surface of the lake.

The hut in the background looks to be open for business, possibly for hot refreshments and hiring out ice skates.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.

