Aftermath of the great storm of October 1880 as broken and battered ships litter the south bay.

Ten ships went down in one night within a few hundred yards of each other. At some point more than one rescue was taking place. The storms of October 1880 were amongst the worst in Scarborough’s history.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.