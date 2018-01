A view looking south towards Holbeck and Cayton Bay before the building of the South Bay bathing pool and promenade.

Construction of the pool began in 1913 and, despite the outbreak of war and the German bombardment, the pool was completed in time for the 1915 summer season.

